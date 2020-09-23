Wedding Announcement: Munoz and Shields

ROCK SPRINGS — Isaiah Munoz and Grace Shields were married on July 18, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rock Springs. Rev. Ted Bourret and Rev. James Martin officiated the ceremony. A reception followed at the Bunning Hall Freight Station.

The groom is the son of Kari Munoz of Rock Springs and Geno Munoz of Casper. He is currently employed with the Ciner mine near Green River.

The bride is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Shields of Douglas, Alaska. She is currently employed with Sweetwater Medics as an Emergency Medical Technician.

The couple now reside in Green River.

Congratulations Isaiah and Grace!