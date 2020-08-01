Wedding Announcement: Oscar Moreno and Millie Chavarria

CHEYENNE — Oscar Moreno and Millie Chavarria were married in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 27, 2020.

For COVID-19 reasons, it was not possible to have the planned grand celebration, but it was still a very beautiful day. The couple celebrated their day surrounded by family and friends in a small personal ceremony. It was an unforgettable day.

They hope to be able to celebrate big with family and friends when all this comes to an end.

Congratulations!

