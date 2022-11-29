Wedding Announcement: Romango and Bingham

Jaden Romango and Dustin Bingham are happy to announce their marriage on September 29, 2022. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Neon museum in Las Vegas, Nevada with their closest friends and family. They also celebrated their marriage with local friends and family on November 5 at the Island Pavilion in Green River.

The bride is a Family Nurse Practitioner in Rock Springs. She is the daughter of Alice Romango (Lewis) and Mike and Fran Romango, and granddaughter of Icilda Lewis (Bob Lewis) and Paul and Mary Romango.

The groom is a service advisor at Whisler Chevrolet. He is the son of Debra (Chailland) and Lamar Smith and Joanne Bingham (Ronald Bingham), and grandson of Ida Chailland (Jim Chailland) and Phyllis Bingham (Francis Bingham).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The couple both are from Green River, but reside in Rock Springs with their son Jaxson.

The couple would like to thank all of their friends and family for celebrating their marriage with them!

We love sharing your wedding and engagement announcements! Click here to submit yours!