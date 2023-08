Rock Springs residents Alexandra Strumsky, 24, and Lukas Smith, 22, were married on July 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. The couple decided to have the wedding at the spot where they first met.

The bride is the daughter of Tiffany Coelho.

The groom is the son of Katie and Rudy Smith.

Congratulations to Alexandra and Lukas!

