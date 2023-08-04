Wedding Announcement: Wakefield and Young

Tyler Wakefield and Rebekka Young, both of Rock Springs, WY, were married in a small ceremony in Sahuarita, AZ, on July 21, 2023.

The groom is the son of Launa Wakefield and Carlos Gonzales of Cheyenne, WY.

The bride is the daughter of Terra Poling of Rock Springs, WY.

In attendance were the couple’s daughter Isabella Wakefield, the bride’s mother Terra, and friends Joshua and Lisa Garza of Pueblo, CO.

Congratulations to Rebekka and Tyler!

