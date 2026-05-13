Wednesday is Final Day for Voter Party Change

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wednesday is the final day for voters to change their party affiliation before the Primary Election in August.

Registered voters have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to change their registration. This only impacts voters who want to change their party affiliation and those who want to declare a party for the first time. Only new voters can declare their party affiliation after the deadline and on Aug. 18 during the election. Party affiliation does not impact ballots on the November General Election.

Unaffiliated voters will only be able to vote on politically unaffiliated municipal races in the primary, which only will impact races with three or more candidates. Unaffiliated voters living outside of city or town limits won’t have a ballot to vote on until the November General Election.

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Those interested in changing their affiliation can do so by visiting the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office. They can also go to their town or city hall so long as the affiliation change documents are taken to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Voters need to bring a valid photo identification, such as a driver’s license, passport or state ID card when they change their affiliation.