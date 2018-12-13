Weekend Snow Report for December 13 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A fast moving but potent storm system ploughed through southeast Idaho and western Wyoming yesterday. Snow began around 4 AM and continued until 4PM. Snowfall rates increased to about two inches per hour from 10AM to 2 PM, depending on location. Snowfall totals were 9 to 13 inches in the Teton and Southwest Trails areas and in the higher elevations of southeast Idaho. Lesser amounts, 4 to 6 inches fell on Togwotee Pass and in most valley locations. The exception was portions of Star Valley which received as much as 8 to 10 inches. Snow densities were measured to be 6% at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. A cold front associated with this storm passed through the region during the late morning to midday period. Temperatures were mostly in the teens this morning and fell into the single digits in the afternoon. Winds backed from the southwest to the northwest. Average wind speeds increased to 20 to 35 with gusts to 55 to 65 miles per hour. At the mid and upper elevations today’s new snow and wind rapidly loaded snow surfaces that were recently faceted by cold temperatures. At the lower elevations (below 7,500 feet) this new snow loaded a shallow snowpack that was faceted to the ground. Poor visibility limited avalanche observations. Soft slab avalanches 5 to 10 inches in depth were reported to have been triggered by skiers on Teton Pass today. At 5:30 this evening the Wyoming Department of Transportation triggered a soft slab avalanche that ran partway across the highway in Hoback Canyon.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, December 13, 2018

This storm is winding down and heading east. There could be some snow flurries in the mountains though Thursday, but amounts should be very light. Temperatures will be in the single digits tonight and rise into the teens during the day. Winds will be from the northwest to west and decrease to 15 miles per hour. Today’s strong winds and rapid loading event created new soft wind slabs that were very sensitive to human triggers. These surface slabs lie upon a layer of faceted snow. This new snow also increased the load on a buried layer of faceted snow that formed in November and is deeper in the snowpack. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be MODERATE on Thursday. Surface slabs 6 to 18 inches deep and larger slab avalanches up to 3 feet in depth could be triggered by humans on buried layers of faceted snow. Although these slab avalanches are expected to be less sensitive to human triggers than they were today, large slab avalanches could be triggered by skiers and riders on a variety of aspects on Thursday. A careful evaluation of the snowpack and conservative terrain choices are warranted. The strength and distribution of buried layers of faceted snow are difficult for even the most experienced backcountry users to assess and manage.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

A quick moving system is forecast to bring some snow to the region on Friday night and Saturday morning. Human triggered slab avalanches will continue to be a hazard.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

