Weekend Snow Report for December 20 – Check Before You Go!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A fast moving cold front passed over western Wyoming after midnight. Snowfall was dense and favored the higher elevations and the northern portion of our forecast area. This system brought 4 to 6 inches of snow with 0.5 to 0.7 inches of moisture to the Togwotee Pass area. The Teton and Southwest Trails areas received 4 inches with over 0.5 inches of moisture. Lesser amounts fell at the lower elevations. Temperatures at 10,500 feet dropped from the 20s into the teens between midnight and 5AM. Skies were mostly cloudy today. Winds at the Mt. Coffin weather station averaged over 80 and gusted over 110 miles per hour from 3 to 5 AM this morning. Winds on the summit of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort averaged 30 and gusted to 56 miles per hour for several hours before midnight. A wind gust to 56 miles per hour was also recorded at the Surprise Pinnacle weather station in Grand Teton National Park before midnight. Winds veered from the west to the west-northwest. Today a skier triggered a slab avalanche in a steep, north facing couloir that drops into Granite Canyon from the boundary of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. That slab was reported to have a crown that ranged from 4 to 24 inches deep.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, December 20, 2018

High elevation snow flurries will diminish overnight as cloud cover decreases. Skies will be partially clear in the morning and increasing cloudy during the day. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight and rise into the 30s during the day. Westerly winds will relax from 20 to 15 miles per hour and back to the southwest. At the mid and upper elevations skiers and riders could trigger dense surface slabs 6 to 24 inches deep. Deeper slabs to 3 feet in depth could also be triggered by the weight of a person or from the release of a surface slab. Avalanches are unlikely below an elevation of 7,500 feet except on isolated terrain features. Carefully evaluate terrain and the snowpack.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Another round of snow and wind will create new surface slabs and add load to existing persistent weak layers.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

