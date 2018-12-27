Weekend Snow Report for December 27 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

Your Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Powersports.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

Skies cleared today as the impacts from a low pressure system to our south moved east. During the last 24 hours temperatures in the mountains have dropped from the teens into the single digits. Winds have veered to the northwest and have been generally light at 5 to 15 miles per hour with higher gusts. Snowfall totals since Sunday night are 8 to 16 inches in the Teton Range, 5 to 10 inches in the Greys River area and 6 inches in the Togwotee Pass area. Skiers continue to trigger large slab avalanches in steep avalanche prone terrain outside of the boundary of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Today a skier triggered a large slab avalanche in the Left of Broken Branch (LOBB) slide path. This skier was caught, carried a long distance and injured. She was buried except for a portion of her helmet and was rescued by other people on the scene. A slab avalanche was previously triggered by a snowboarder in this slide path on Sunday. On Monday afternoon a skier triggered a large slab avalanche and was carried down a steep, rocky couloir south of the resort boundary. This person was injured but not buried.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, December 27, 2018

Skies that will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight will quickly become overcast early in the morning. Light snowfall will develop and continue into the afternoon. Accumulations will favor the southwestern portion of our forecast area and are expected to range from a trace to 3 inches. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds will be light and veer from the northwest towards the northeast. Areas of unstable snow exist in steep terrain at the mid and upper elevations. Humans can trigger large slab avalanches that are 1 to 3 feet in depth on persistent weak layers of faceted snow. Winds have mostly been light during the past two days but have been strong enough to create wind slabs especially at the higher elevations. Skiers in the Teton Range have been injured in close calls that could have been fatal. Similar events are possible on Thursday. Avalanches are unlikely at the lower elevations except on isolated terrain features. The general avalanche hazard is expected to be MODERATE at the mid and upper elevations and LOW below an elevation of 7,500 feet.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Conditions will be dryer and cold. Temperatures will mostly be in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will remain light. The general avalanche hazard is not expected to significantly change.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

The Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by:

Ride safe and prepared!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.