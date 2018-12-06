Weekend Snow Report for December 6 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A weak weather system brought cloudy skies and some light snowfall to the southern portion of our forecast area today. Northern areas had mostly sunny skies after some areas of low clouds and fog early this morning. Temperatures at 5 AM were in the single digits in the mountains and in the teens below zero in the coldest valley locations. Daytime highs rose into the low teens. Winds were from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Cold and clear conditions are fostering the growth of surface hoar and driving faceting processes in the snow surface and throughout the entire snowpack in areas where it is shallow. A buried weak layer of faceted snow that formed in November continues to a problem layer that has a history of failure. Grooming Operations have started in Horse Creek.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, December 6, 2018

The light snowfall to the south is forecast to end overnight. Other areas will experience clear skies. Temperatures will be inverted and very cold on Thursday morning. Daytime highs will rise into the teens. Winds will be light and variable. Areas of unstable snow persist on steep slopes. At the mid and upper elevations the buried layer of faceted snow that formed in November still has potential to be a failure plane for large avalanches. Slab avalanches up to 30 inches in depth could be triggered by the weight of a single person on this persistent weak layer. Heavier triggers like snowmachines may be more likely to trigger one of these slabs. Avalanches are possible on slopes that have tracks. Avalanches are unlikely below an elevation of 7,500 feet.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Conditions will remain dry and cold with a slow warming trend. Significant changes in the avalanche hazard are not anticipated.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

