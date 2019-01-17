Weekend Snow Report for January 17 – Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

Your Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Powersports.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

A weak system brought periods of light snowfall to the region yesterday. Snowfall amounts ranged from 1 to 5 inches. Temperatures were in the upper teens and 20s. Winds were from the southwest to west at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts. The new snow is accumulating on areas of well-developed surface hoar and sun crusts. These old snow surfaces are expected to be active sliding surfaces during the next several days. Persistent weak layers that are deeper in the snowpack will be tested by new loads and are also likely to become the bed surface for larger avalanches that will be comprised of the new storm snow and older snow.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, January 17, 2018

A winter storm warming is in effect for the Teton Range and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Salt River Range, Wyoming Range, Wind River Range and the western valleys for tonight through Friday morning. Light snowfall will continue over the region tonight and will increase in the morning and possibly become heavy by mid-morning. That snowfall will again become light to moderate in the afternoon and evening. Forecast snowfall amounts are 4 to 6 inches in the valleys, 6 to 10 inches in the mountain. Higher amounts are possible in the Teton Range. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds will be from the southwest to west at 20 with gusts to 35 miles per hour. New snow and winds are expected to create dangerous avalanche conditions on steep slopes and increase the general avalanche hazard to considerable. New soft slabs are expected to grow to depths of 1 to 2 feet. These slabs are likely to be sensitive to human triggers and may release naturally. In steep areas with poor snow structure large slab avalanches that step down into the old snow and fail on persistent weak layers could be triggered by humans with depths from 2 to 4 feet. Monitor conditions for increasing hazards. Excellent snowpack evaluation and route selection skills will be essential for safe travel in avalanche terrain.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Dryer and colder conditions will ensue. Gusty winds and poor snowpack structure will keep the avalanche hazard elevated.

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

The Weekend Snow Report is brought to you by:

Ride safe and prepared!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.