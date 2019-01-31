Weekend Snow Report for January 31- Check Before You Go!

As the weekend approaches, make sure to add looking at the snow report to your gear checklist!

Avalanche risk and conditions of the snow pack are as important to your safety as your snowsuit.

WESTERN WYOMING AVALANCHE ADVISORY

High pressure remains over the region and was responsible for mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures were inverted this morning. Overnight lows dropped to -15 in the valleys and were near +10 degrees at 10,500 feet. Daytime highs rose into the teens and 20s. Winds were from the west at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The snowpack continues to settle and adjust to the load that was placed on it during the last storm cycle. Clear nights are resulting in new surface hoar growth and near surface faceting of the existing snow surface. Crust development is occurring on steep sunlit aspects. Grand Teton National Park has reopened the northern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road to vehicle traffic.

FORECAST FOR Thursday, January 31, 2018

Little change is expected in the weather pattern though Friday. Inversions will continue through tonight and into tomorrow. Winds will remain light to moderate. Areas of unstable snow persist on steep slopes. Humans who venture into steep avalanche prone terrain could trigger slab avalanches on buried persistent weak layers. At the mid and upper elevations these slabs could be one to four feet deep. At the lower elevations pockets of slab to 18 inches in depth could be human triggered on isolated terrain features. The general avalanche hazard is forecast to be moderate at the mid and upper elevations (7,500 to 10,500 feet) and low below an elevation of 7,500 feet.

TREND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Chances for snow will develop on Saturday. Steadier snow will likely hold off until Saturday night or Sunday. Little change is expected in the general avalanche hazard until the next storm system impacts the area. .

For area specifics, go to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website.

View a real-time snow accumulation map HERE.

Ride safe and prepared!

