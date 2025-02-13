Weimers to Celebrate 50th Anniversary Saturday

Jack and Jeanie Weimer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 15, 2025 at Bunning Hall Freight Station in Rock Springs. Courtesy image.

Jack and Jeanie Weimer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 15.

Jack and Jeanie were married in Livingston, Montana on Feb. 23, 1975. They moved to Rock Springs in 1976 and still reside in the city.

Since retirement they have enjoyed scuba diving, traveling and spending time with family, friends and their beloved cat Buddy.

They enjoy boating and spending as much time as possible on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir and Lake Mead in Nevada. They feel at home out on and underneath the water.

Friends are invited to join the couple in celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary. The party takes place at Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, from 1-5 p.m.