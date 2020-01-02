Welcome, Baby New Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Yanni Maite Dominguez Rivera is the first baby of the new year to be born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She was born at 8:37 p.m. January 1, 2020, to Maria Manuela Rivera Carrasco and Aldo Alberto Dominguez Rivas of Rock Springs. She came into the world with a full head of hair, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 17 inches.

She is the couple’s third daughter. Her older sisters are Abril and Ammi. Her grandparents are Ruben Rivera and Maria Carrasco.