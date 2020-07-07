Wells Fargo Green River Branch to Close September 30

GREEN RIVER — Wells Fargo has announced it will be closing the Green River branch on September 30, 2020.

Green River Wells Fargo bankers received letters Monday, July 6, notifying them of the closure. The letter reads as follows:

“As we work to provide convenient banking options, occasionally we need to make changes to our branch network by opening and closing locations.”

The letter goes on to say the closure will not affect Green River customers’ accounts and that they can still visit other branches such as the Rock Springs location at 1400 Dewar Dr. Additionally, customers can use online banking.

SweetwaterNOW has reached out for comment and has not heard back as of publishing time. We will update if we hear back.