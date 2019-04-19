Welsh Elected Senator for Associated Students at UW

LARAMIE — Rock Springs resident Jaynie Welsh has been elected to represent the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources as a Senator in the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW).

Welsh, along with her fellow elected senators from the colleges that make up UW, will work with new Student Body President Jason Wilkins is overseeing a budget of more than $1 million.

Some of that budget includes funding for a variety of student programs. Wilkins, a sophomore and ASUW’s first-ever elected Asian-American president, also will serve as an ex-officio member of the UW Board of Trustees.

John Houghton, also a current sophomore in political science, from Modesto, Calif., was elected vice president.

Welsh, who is studying microbiology at the university, joins 31 other UW students who will be sworn into the ASUW offices on Tuesday, April 23 and will immediately begin their official duties.