Wendy Bider Hired as Head Coach of Lady Tigers Volleyball

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced the hiring of Wendy Bider as the new head volleyball coach for the upcoming school year. Bider brings with her a wealth of experience and a passion for the game that is sure to benefit the Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball program.

Bider, who has been in the District for over 30 years, was inspired to become a coach by her father. Her coaching journey began at White Mountain Junior High, where she coached various sports, including 7th grade girls’ volleyball.

After four years as the junior varsity coach at RSHS, Bider spent two summers working with USA Volleyball and their high performance teams. She then became the head volleyball coach at RSHS in 2000, and in 2008, her team earned third place at the state tournament by defeating Gillette. In 2010, her team made it to the state championship game but lost to Kelly Walsh in a four-game set.

In 2014, Bider filled in as the interim coach for the Western Wyoming Volleyball team, leading them to the Region 9 Championship against Powell. She took a break from coaching from 2016 to 2018 to spend time with her family and watch her children participate in sports and activities.

Bider returned to coaching in 2018, coaching junior high volleyball and track before making her way back to the high school level to coach Sophomore volleyball and RSHS track and field.

“I feel really blessed that RSHS Administration has given me this opportunity to work with some amazing young ladies,” Bider said.

She also plans to work with the junior high volleyball coaches and athletes, host camps and open gyms for 7th and 8th grade girls, and revive the developmental volleyball leagues for 3rd to 6th graders.

Bider said her ultimate goal is to develop a competitive, well-rounded team with each girl valued and respected. She also plans to hire upbeat and inspired assistant coaches to help her achieve her goals.