Wes Smith is the December Main Street Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Wes Smith as its December Volunteer of the Month, recognizing his dedication to the community and his invaluable contribution as the embodiment of the holiday spirit by portraying Santa Claus on two memorable Santa Saturdays in Downtown Rock Springs.

Smith has lived in Rock Springs since 1982 and has been an active and engaged member of the community for decades. With a commitment to spreading joy and cheer, he stepped into the role of Santa Claus for two of Downtown Rock Springs’ Santa Saturdays, going above and beyond by filling in for a scheduled Santa who had to cancel.

He has been happily married for 31 years and is the proud parent of two adult children. His involvement in community service includes serving as the former president and one of the founding board members of Rock Springs Moto-Cross. He has also contributed significantly as a former Scout leader and youth soccer coach. In his free time, Smith’s hobbies include motocross, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family.

Downtown Rock Springs is thrilled to honor Wes Smith as the December Volunteer of the Month, recognizing his selfless contributions, positive impact, and the festive joy he brings to the community, especially during the holiday season.