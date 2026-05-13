West Seeks 2nd Term as County Commissioner

ROCK SPRINGS — Republican Sweetwater County Commissioner Keaton West is seeking another term as a county commissioner.

West announced his reelection bid Monday, saying he is thankful to voters for the opportunity to bring a “business-minded approach to county government as a fiscally responsible conservative.”

“I’m proud of our team mentality, and for the dedicated staff we get the pleasure of working with every day,” he said. “Our diverse backgrounds offer a sense of balance on the commission, allowing us to divvy up the workload to ensure we are present and actively involved in the where and how your tax dollars are being spent.”

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He said the budgeting process has been challenging, saying the commissioners have worked to have the county live within its means while continuing to build for the future. He said that while revenues have declined, the commissioners “have found a way, and that has proven to be the most critical aspect of this job.”

West also highlighted work on the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan as of the most intricate and important work he has done in his first term. He said he plans to continue fighting for a balanced, multi-use land management approach to protect the county’s economy and the industrial powerhouses located in it.

“I’ve learned a tremendous amount about federal land issues and the very important role county government has within those planning efforts,” he said. “With Sweetwater County being comprised of roughly 70% federal land, it is imperative that we stay involved, use our voice, and remain educated on the important issues affecting the backyards we all earn our livings from, recreate in, and simply cherish.”

West said the county has diversifiable opportunities like the rest of Wyoming and the county needs to be open to and involved with conversations that keep it attractive to economic opportunities and allow it to retain its younger residents.

“Our local electrical utility, as an example, has placed hurdles on available growth and expansion. We need to be actively putting pressure on those missed opportunities, whether that’s advanced technologies, expansion of our industries, or better amenities for our youth,” West said.