Westbound Bitter Creek Rest Area Reopens

ROCK SPRINGS — A rest area east of Rock Springs was closed for two days for repair work, with work planned for a second rest area next week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed the westbound Bitter Creek Rest Area near Patrick Draw Jan. 6, according to WYDOT District 3 Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha. The rest area reopened Thursday.

Harsha said work involved deep cleaning at the rest area, which included stripping and waxing floors, as well as the installation of new light fixtures. She said WYDOT plans to close the eastbound Bitter Creek Rest Area next week for similar work.

Harsha said the rest areas are closed every few years for renovations. She said WYDOT also works closely with contractors who maintain the facilities to schedule deep cleanings when needed.