Westbound I-80 Traffic Reroutes Through Eastbound Tunnel Tuesday Evening

After a week of work, the Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to route westbound interstate traffic back through the eastbound tunnel Tuesday evening. WYDOT photo.

GREEN RIVER –– The Wyoming Department of Transportation is planning to switch Interstate 80 traffic back to head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel Tuesday evening, following the completion of paving operations at the west side crossovers.

“We had some weather delays and some equipment breakdowns, but we are working hard to get traffic back on the interstate by tomorrow evening,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Clint Lockman said.

Crews will be paving again Tuesday morning beginning at 9 a.m. and are hoping to complete the work by the afternoon. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Hopefully by the evening, we will have traffic back on the interstate,” Lockman added.

A 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction remains in effect on the interstate through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel and drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

WYDOT said unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans.