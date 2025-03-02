Westbound I-80 Traffic to be Diverted Through Green River Starting Monday

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring the westbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River beginning Monday at 6:30 a.m. to mill and pave the crossover at mile marker 90-91 on the west end of Green River.

“We really want these crossovers to last the duration of the head-to-head traffic, which could be months. We have been seeing some deterioration and we need to make sure they can carry the traffic,” WYDOT District Construction Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Contractors from DeBernardi Construction and Lewis & Lewis are working together to get the work done as quickly as possible. The milling and paving should take roughly a week, weather dependent. Eastbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There is still a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

Work continues at the site with operations involving clean-up in the westbound tunnel, so drivers are asked to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.