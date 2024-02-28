Western Announces 8th Annual Run With Sandy 5K

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College and its exercise science program will host the eighth annual 5K run or walk, Run With Sandy, April 27.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Western Commons. Proceeds from the event are donated to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center by Western’s Exercise Science program that runs the event.

Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty alike. There are many accounts of Mitchell having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives. In honor of the lasting impact, she had on so many lives, a group of students created the event in her honor.

Mitchell was an avid runner and fly fisher. Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that raises money in support of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center/Huntsman Cancer Institute. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated in the battle against cancer.

“This event is a great opportunity to join together to honor and remember all those who have fought cancer and to help raise money to support our local cancer patients and their families,” Western’s Professor of Exercise Science Kristine Clark said.

The event is a 5K run/walk organized by the exercise science program. Participants are encouraged to run in honor of their loved ones who are battling or have battled cancer. For those who cannot join in-person, they can complete the run virtually by sharing some photos of themselves, their family, and friends doing their own run and posting them to social media using #RunWithSandy.

Participants can complete a 5K walk, three laps, around Western’s outdoor track on campus or a 5K run on the Gateway/Skyline loop. Those who will be walking are asked to sign up for the 9 a.m. time slot while those planning to run should sign up for the 9:30 a.m. time slot. Participants are asked to preregister at westernwyoming.edu/runwithsandy. Everyone will complete the full registration the day of the event.

Registration is by donation and is open to the public. T-shirts will be available on a first-come basis for those who make a minimum $20 donation, while supplies last.