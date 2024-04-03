Western Announces Finalists in Presidential Search

Western Wyoming Community College has announced the finalists for its presidential search. Photographed from left to right are Angela McLean, Kirk Young, Bryan Newton, and Bonny Copenhaver. Photos courtesy of Western

ROCK SPRINGS – The four finalists for Western Wyoming Community College’s presidential search have been announced.

They are Bonny Copenhaver, Bryan Newton, Angela McLean and Kirk Young. The college plans to host visits for each of the candidates, with Copenhaver’s visit scheduled for April 10, Newton’s visit set for April 12, McLean’s visit taking place April 15, and Young’s visit set for April 16. Each visit will consist of meetings with area stakeholders, students, faculty, staff, and the college’s board members. The visits will also include tours of the college and of Rock Springs.

Copenhaver is the president of New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, West Virginia, a role she has had since 2019. The college is a public community college serving residents in rural, south-central West Virginia with four campuses and three teaching centers in nine counties. Prior to that, she was the vice president of academic affairs and the superior campus administrator for Northwood Technical College in Superior, Wisconsin.

Newton is the vice president for enrollment management and student services at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, Maryland, which is a community college that boasts more than 3,600 credit students and 3,000 noncredit students each year. He has served in that capacity since 2015 and was previously the vice president of enrollment management and student experience at Aiken Technical College in Aiken, South Carolina.

McLean is the director of American Indian and minority achievement and K-12 partnerships for the Montana University System Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and had held that post since 2016. She was also the interim director of the University of Montana Bitterroot College from 2022-2023. Prior to her current post, she served as Montana’s 35th lieutenant governor.

Young is the vice president of student affairs for Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York, having served in that capacity since 2019. He has worked at the college since 2014, when he was selected to serve as the vice president of enrollment, marketing, communications and advancement. Prior to those posts, he worked at Utah Valley University in various capacities since 2006.

Redacted copies of each candidate’s CV are available on Western’s presidential search page.