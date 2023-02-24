Western Announces Mascot Renaming Contest

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College mascot “Thunder” is retiring this spring, and the college has announced a contest to name the new mascot on April 27.

Western is asking students, community members, and employees to help provide the new mascot with the name. The individual whose name is chosen will receive a $500 check from the school.

Participants will be limited to one name each, and they must live in the College service areas Sweetwater, Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, or Uinta Counties.

Duplicated names will go to the first submittal based on the date and time. Participants are encouraged to get their entries in before someone reads them to the punch.

All entries must be done online by visiting Western’s website and going to the “announcements” section on the lower right. The deadline for the naming contest is 11:59 p.m. on March 15

Proposed names will be reviewed by the Mascot Task Force, created in the fall of 2022, for the selection process.

The task force will review the names and narrow the list. It will then go to Western students for a final vote. Task force members and their families are ineligible to submit entries.

For more information, contact Mikayla Larrow at mlarrow@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1858.