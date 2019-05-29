Western Announces Wellness Challenge Winners and Awards

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s annual Wellness Challenge winners have been announced and awarded their prizes.

The 2019 Wellness Challenge saw 153 participants. Those who worked consistently to improve their health and fitness saw tangible results in their fitness testing. The following people were winners of their category; Linda Frolic won Top Female, and received $125 and a massage; Carl Clark and Brady Baldwin were very close, winning Top Males, and were awarded $125 each and massages. The Cancer Crushers – Kelly Sugihara, Eva Wasseen, and Jed Wasseen – won the team category and were awarded $300, movie passes from Wyo Movies, and passes to Rock Island Gym. Marjean Lee won the prize from the Western Bookstore and a movie pass from Wyo Movies for her perfect attendance to Wellness Challenge workout nights.

“It is exciting to see the progress the Wellness Challenge participants make during the weeks of the Challenge, and particularly rewarding for us when participants return year after year,” said Dorothy Harton, Division Chair for Health Sciences and Public Service.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western would like to thank this year’s Wellness Challenge sponsors. Sweetwater Memorial Hospital, who helped promote the events and provided physicians to speak to the participants about current health topics. Wyo Movies for donating movie passes. Sweetwater Chiropractics for donating 30-minute massages. Rock Island Gym for donating one week free memberships. Western’s bookstore for donating a canvas bag and t-shirt and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Wellness Challenge is a twelve-week fitness program designed to help community members achieve their fitness goals – hopefully for life. Pre and post testing are performed to measure participant improvements, and Western’s Exercise Science Students assist in setting realistic exercise goals.

The community had opportunities to participate in free fitness classes as well as the use of the machine weight room and cardio room, free of charge.

For more information contact Western’s Exercise Science Department at wellnesschallenge@westernwyoming.edu.