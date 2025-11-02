Western Battles Hard Against No. 25 Wyoming in Wild West Showdown

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College faced its biggest challenge of the young wrestling season on Saturday night, hosting the nationally ranked University of Wyoming Cowboys in the first ever Wild West Showdown at Rushmore Gym.

The Mustangs, the reigning No. 3 team in the NJCAA were ranked No.1 coming into the week, fell 39-7 to the No. 25 Cowboys, who compete in Division I and the Big 12 Conference. Despite the score, the dual offered several bright moments for Western and highlighted the close connection between the two programs.

Wyoming’s lineup included several familiar faces for Rock Springs fans. Former Mustangs Sefton Douglass (125) and Cody Phelps (133) both returned to their old home gym wearing Cowboy gold. Douglass, who wrestled for Western for three seasons, opened the dual with a pin over Stockton Allen at 3:54. Phelps, who was NJCAA Wreslter of the Year his last season with Western, later scored a technical fall in an extra match against Luke Schroeder, 15-0.

Western’s points came from two of its top-ranked wrestlers. Sophomore Banks Norby, the NJCAA’s No. 1 at 165 pounds, earned a dominant 8-3 major decision over Wyoming’s Brett McIntosh. At 184 pounds, returning national champion Banks Love also delivered a statement win with a 13-1 major decision over Seamus Casey.

The dual served as both a fundraiser for Mustang Athletics and a showcase for wrestling in Wyoming, drawing a strong local crowd to Rushmore Gym. Fans were treated to a mix of elite collegiate talent, from Western’s NJCAA powerhouses to Wyoming’s nationally ranked lineup that included multiple returning NCAA qualifiers.

The Mustangs will now shift their focus to the upcoming NJCAA season after opening against one of the nation’s top Division I programs.

The Wild West Showdown marked the third consecutive year the two programs have faced each otherwith this one being the first time Western has hosted. Wyoming will next compete at the National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 15–16. Western continues its season with regional competition later this month as it pursues another national title run.