Western Children’s Center is Now Enrolling Community Members!

For the first time, Western’s Children’s Center (Center) is accepting community members as well as students and employees! The Center’s longstanding commitment to excellence in childcare and preschool will now help to meet the needs of community members with the support of the College. The Center offers competitive fees when compared against other community and statewide agencies. Rates of care are $550 per month for part-time and $800 per month for full-time enrollment.

The Center is situated on Western’s Rock Springs campus between the Aquatic Center and the tennis courts. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, during fall and spring semesters and Monday through Thursday, 7am to 6pm, during the summer semester.

Since the Center was established in 1975, it has provided a comprehensive, quality preschool program – serving Western students, staff, and faculty. The Center continues the tradition of innovation by providing a rich education-based curriculum for all children in the community. Each classroom boasts teachers who hold degrees, or who are currently working toward degrees, and staff are trained in early childhood education, first aid, CPR, and other important safety and educational training through Childcare Education Institute throughout the year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to Bailey Kaumo, a parent at the Center: “The Children’s Center has been a wonderful place for my daughter. I can truly see how much the staff care about her education and overall well-being. They provide high-quality care and a thoughtful program that encourages learning and curiosity every day. I’m so thankful to have found a place where I feel confident leaving my daughter, knowing she’s supported and thriving.”

Developmental needs of children are met through indoor/outdoor activities, quiet and active times, as well as individual and group activities. These experiences include music, mathematics, language, science, computers, physical development, and social interaction. Enhancing each child’s self-concept during their time at the Center is a major goal. The Center uses an eclectic curriculum, including inspiration from the Creative Curriculum—a research-based, nationally recognized curriculum designed to meet the developing needs of each individual child enrolled in the program.

The Center also focuses on the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations, and classrooms have rich and varied learning centers that include art, music, blocks, dramatic play, library, sand, water, and other valuable sensory experiences. ZooPhonics, a wonderfully playful and integrated curriculum in which children learn and reinforce alphabetic skills through movement, is utilized to broaden their horizons through interesting learning experiences. The four and five-year-old Turtles class uses Heggerty phonemic awareness curriculum as part of their literacy learning program.

“I love that in addition to having a great academic program, they focus on teaching appropriate social and emotional skills necessary for students to succeed both in and outside the classroom. I feel confident that she will be more than prepared for kindergarten next year.

The Children’s Center has always been known for providing students with an exceptional, well-rounded education. I’m grateful that in opening their doors to community members, our child has access to such an incredible learning,” states Audrey Harton, another parent.

For more information visit the Center’s website page at westernwyoming.edu/childrenscenter. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Children’s Center Director Susie Young at syoung@westernwyoming.edu or the Front Desk Office Assistant, Courtney DuPape at cdupape@westernwyoming.edu . To reach the front desk call 307-382-1669.