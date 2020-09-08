Western Closed Today Due to Outages, Severe Weather Conditions

Western Closed Today Due to Outages, Severe Weather Conditions

On-campus activities have been canceled at Western today due to power outages and severe weather conditions. Classes will be held virtually today.

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to the blizzard, poor road conditions, and power outages, all Western Wyoming Community College classes will be conducted virtually today, September 8. 

According to a release from the college this morning, both the Rock Springs Campus and Green River Center are closed to all activities. 

Students are asked to please check directly with Western Outreach Centers for their status. Special consideration will be made for those students with limited access to online learning due to power outages. 

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western employees will also work remotely today. If employees have questions or need clarification, please contact your supervisor.

Related Articles

VIDEO: Storm May Bring Winds Gusts of 70-75 MPH to Sweetwater County

VIDEO: Storm May Bring Winds Gusts of 70-75 MPH to Sweetwater County

WDE Receives Daniels Fund Grant for Wyoming Road Trip Project

WDE Receives Daniels Fund Grant for Wyoming Road Trip Project

Wyoming Nears 3,000 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries

Wyoming Nears 3,000 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries

Sweetwater County Will Go from Red Flag Warnings to Winter Storm Watch

Sweetwater County Will Go from Red Flag Warnings to Winter Storm Watch