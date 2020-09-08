Western Closed Today Due to Outages, Severe Weather Conditions

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to the blizzard, poor road conditions, and power outages, all Western Wyoming Community College classes will be conducted virtually today, September 8.

According to a release from the college this morning, both the Rock Springs Campus and Green River Center are closed to all activities.

Students are asked to please check directly with Western Outreach Centers for their status. Special consideration will be made for those students with limited access to online learning due to power outages.

Western employees will also work remotely today. If employees have questions or need clarification, please contact your supervisor.