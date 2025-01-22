Western Closes Wednesday Due to Power Outage

The triceratops at Western Wyoming Community College stands in front of a darkened hall Wednesday after a power line near the college was cut. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – A power outage at Western Wyoming Community College has resulted in the campus’ closure Wednesday morning.

Western sent an alert at 10:26 a.m., telling employees and students to immediately leave the building.

“At this time we are asking all employees and students to immediately leave and go home. Please pick up your child behind the gym in the bus. Children’s center employees please begin calling parents. Students in residence halls shelter in place. All others go home. All classes are cancelled for the rest of the day,” the message reads.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map, the outage only impacts one customer and power is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m. As of publication time, RMP says the cause is under investigation.