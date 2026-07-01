Western-EGI is Expanding its Services to Better Serve Clients Across Wyoming

The Rock Springs-based engineering firm has officially received approval from the Wyoming Board of Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors to provide Professional Land Surveying Services statewide. The milestone comes after Project Manager and Survey Manager Cody Woods earned his Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) license, allowing Western-EGI to bring surveying services fully in-house.

“This achievement allows Western-EGI to offer even more value to our clients, and that’s what drives everything we do,” said Principal Engineer Brandt Lyman. “Congratulations and thanks to Cody for his hard work and dedication in earning this license. It’s a big win for him and for our entire team.”

By offering engineering and land surveying under one roof, Western-EGI can simplify projects by eliminating the need for outside survey subcontractors. Clients now have access to a full range of surveying services, including:

• Boundary Surveys

• ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys

• Topographic Surveys

• Construction Staking

• Easement and Right-of-Way Surveys

• Plat Preparation

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These services complement Western-EGI’s existing expertise in civil, geotechnical, structural, forensic, and water resources engineering, as well as construction materials testing, certified welding inspection, and subsidence mitigation.

Founded in 2014, Western-EGI has spent more than a decade serving industries, government agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Southwest Wyoming and beyond. Today, more than 80% of the firm’s work comes from repeat clients, reflecting its commitment to quality, reliability, and long-term relationships.

To learn more about Western-EGI’s engineering and professional land surveying services, visit Western-EGI or call 307-362-5180.