Western Engineers and Geologists, Inc. Donates $1000 to Western Wyoming Community College’s Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Engineers and Geologists, Inc. has gifted Western Wyoming College (WWC) Foundation $1,000 for the third year in a row.

The Company works together with Western on campus projects, such as their work on updating the Technology and Industry Hallway and the new Western Commons area where students and the community can congregate for classes and events.

hey also support the Mathcounts competition, held on campus and sponsored by the Southwest Chapter of the Wyoming Society of Professional Engineers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rob Gerrard, PE Principal at Western Engineers and Geologists, stated, “We strive to support and be involved in our local community. Western Wyoming Community College has a big impact on our community such as associate programs, continued education, youth programs, and community use of the campus.”

“Education and community involvement are very important to us, which is why we support the Foundation,” he added.

Western Engineers and Geologists, Inc. is a general Civil Engineering and Geology firm that provides professional services for various types of civil engineering and geology projects like subsidence mitigation, geotechnical, water resources, infrastructure, land design, and structural engineering.

Their geological services include general exploration and hydrogeology, and can also provide construction management and inspection services.

“Western Wyoming Community College is proud of its partnership with Western Engineers and Geologists. Not only have Western Engineers worked for the College on many different projects but they have been active donors as well,” stated David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western Wyoming Community College.

“We appreciate their partnership with us immensely,” Tate said.

The Western Wyoming College Foundation was established in 1968 to ensure the continuing growth, stability, and future of the educational goals of Western Wyoming Community College.

The Foundation was created to accept and acknowledge philanthropic contributions to the

College from individuals, businesses and foundations.

It is through these additional sources of income that Western is able to continue to provide an excellent level of education to the communities it serves.

For more information or to donate to Western’s Foundation, please contact David Tate at

dtate@westernwyoming.edu. For more information on WWC, visit

www.westernwyoming.edu/about/foundation/.