Western Finalizes Presidential Search Committee

ROCK SPRINGS – With 20 members representing Western Wyoming Community College’s various stakeholders, the college recently announced the people making up the presidential search committee.
The committee will help hire a new college president before Kim Dale’s departure in July. Dale announced her departure in October, saying her family responsibilities were impacting her ability be Western’s president. The committee is made up of three college board members, another five internal representatives, two representatives of the college’s outreach serves, one representative of Western’s foundation board, and 10 community representatives.
The members are:
Jim Jessen — Western Board of Trustees President
Regina Clark — Western Board of Trustees Secretary
Ron Wild — Western Board of Trustees Member
Debbie Baker — Western Wyoming Community College’s Associate Vice President of Finance
Beth Gard — Western’s Chair of School of Business and Computer Technology
David Tanner — Western’s Associate Professor of Biology
Megan Gabol — Western’s Human Resources Specialist
Skylynn Harmon — Western’s Student Representative
Bridget Stewart — Executive Director Kemmerer Outreach
Jennifer Moore — Executive Director Rawlins Outreach
Carl Demshar — Western Wyoming College Foundation
Ray Summa — President of UWA127
Pete Rust — Mayor of Green River
Danny Burau — Owner of The Malt Burger Bar in Saratoga
Suzette Verbeck — Kemmerer Community Representative
Devon Brubaker — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager
Patricia Loria — VP of Business Development for Carbon Capture
Rocco O’Neil — Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Evanston
Jackie Freeze — Former Employee and Former Chair of Wyoming Community College Commission
Craig Barringer — Superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 2