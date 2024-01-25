Western Finalizes Presidential Search Committee

ROCK SPRINGS – With 20 members representing Western Wyoming Community College’s various stakeholders, the college recently announced the people making up the presidential search committee.

The committee will help hire a new college president before Kim Dale’s departure in July. Dale announced her departure in October, saying her family responsibilities were impacting her ability be Western’s president. The committee is made up of three college board members, another five internal representatives, two representatives of the college’s outreach serves, one representative of Western’s foundation board, and 10 community representatives.

The members are:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jim Jessen — Western Board of Trustees President

Regina Clark — Western Board of Trustees Secretary

Ron Wild — Western Board of Trustees Member

Debbie Baker — Western Wyoming Community College’s Associate Vice President of Finance

Beth Gard — Western’s Chair of School of Business and Computer Technology

David Tanner — Western’s Associate Professor of Biology

Megan Gabol — Western’s Human Resources Specialist

Skylynn Harmon — Western’s Student Representative

Bridget Stewart — Executive Director Kemmerer Outreach

Jennifer Moore — Executive Director Rawlins Outreach

Carl Demshar — Western Wyoming College Foundation

Ray Summa — President of UWA127

Pete Rust — Mayor of Green River

Danny Burau — Owner of The Malt Burger Bar in Saratoga

Suzette Verbeck — Kemmerer Community Representative

Devon Brubaker — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager

Patricia Loria — VP of Business Development for Carbon Capture

Rocco O’Neil — Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Evanston

Jackie Freeze — Former Employee and Former Chair of Wyoming Community College Commission

Craig Barringer — Superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 2