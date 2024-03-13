Western Girls Basketball Boast Three All-Region Players

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Women’s Basketball team announced three players who were honored as All-Region players in the Region IX conference. The three who were honored were Sierra Eddie, Tamryn Blom, and Kayde Strauss. They also had one player who was an honorable mention in Anja Ekstrom.

Eddie is a freshman and led the entire conference in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Blom and Strauss are both sophomores and this is Strauss’ second year making the all-region team. Blom was fifth in the conference in rebounds per game with 7.8 and was seventh in points per game with 14.7. Strauss, the Green River native, was ninth in the conference in points per game with 13.6.

Ekstorm was an honorable mention her freshman year after having 4.3 assists per game which was second in the region this year. She also had 10.5 points per game which ranked her 22nd in the conference.

Western continues its basketball season this week with a matchup against Western Nebraska Community College tomorrow in the Region IX Tournament Quarterfinals.