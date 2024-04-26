Western Hires Young as New President

Kirk Young was hired to be Western Wyoming Community College's next president during a special meeting Thursday evening. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees hired Kirk Young to be the college’s next president after a unanimous vote Thursday evening.

The board hosted a special meeting that started with a short executive session, which followed with the vote. Young’s first day will be July 1.

Young’s salary will be $205,000 a year and benefits include a $1,500 per month housing allowance, a $800 per month vehicle allowance, and a $16,500 relocation allowance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to Board President Jim Jessen, the college had four qualified candidates to choose from, with Young being a clear favorite from surveys received by the college. Jessen also thanked everyone involved in the selection process, from members of the search committee to the people attending gatherings hosted during the finalists’ visits and submitting responses to surveys issued by the college.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Young to the Western community. We have every confidence in his knowledge of community colleges and skill in leadership to guide us to the next chapter,” Jessen said in a statement issued by the college shortly after the meeting.

Young, appearing at the meeting through the Zoom teleconferencing application, expressed thanks to the board and complimented the board on the search process itself.

“This search … was top notch. It was second to none,” he said.

Young said he has worked hard throughout his career and has been intentional in preparing himself for a role as a community college president. He views the position as an opportunity to help Western’s students, as well as the communities the college serves.

Young comes to Western from Jamestown Community College in Jamestown, New York. Young is originally from Utah and worked at Utah Valley University prior to being hired at Jamestown Community College in 2014.