Western Honors Students at 2023 Commencement Ceremony

ROCK SPRINGS — This year, Western Wyoming Community College graduated 190 students who earned 278 degrees and certificates.

During the commencement ceremony tonight, graduates were cheered on by a family and friends in a packed Rushmore Gym. Family members not only cheered for their graduates, but some brought bouquets of flowers and others used air horns when their loved one’s name was called.

Outstanding graduates Nikaila “Niki” Bell, Alexandra “Alex” Riley, and Victoria Watkins addressed the 2023 graduating class by congratulating them on their accomplishments and wishing them the best in the future.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Keynote speaker Ken Astle, Western 2018 graduate and national wrestling champ, spoke to the graduates about the future. “The road does not end here,” he said.

He reminded the graduates to remember why they decided to earn an associate’s degree and certificates. Astle said no success is final and failure can be overcome. No matter what graduates’ goals are, he encouraged them to remain good people because that will make all the difference. He wished them well and encouraged them to visit Western whenever they could.

After diplomas were handed out, the graduates moved their tassel to the left side of their cap to signify that their ceremony was complete. They then hit beach balls in the air to celebrate.

To view all of the photos, see our Facebook page.