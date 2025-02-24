Western Hosts 9th Run With Sandy May 3

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College and the college’s exercise science program will host the ninth annual Run With Sandy – Together For A Cure 5K, May 3.

Western says the event is more than a race, viewing it as a movement to provide support and raise awareness in the community towards all cancers. Residents can run for themselves, run for someone they know, or donate at the run and directly support the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

“This event is a great opportunity to join together to honor and remember all those who have fought cancer and to help raise money to support our local cancer patients and their families,” Kristine Clark, Western’s professor of exercise science, said.

Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty and often taught additional courses at the college such as fly-fishing. In honor of her lasting impact, a group of students created this event in her honor. It also provides future exercise science students first-hand experience with running a race.

Participants can complete a 5K walk, three laps, around Western’s outdoor track or a 5K run on the Gateway/Skyline loop. For those who will be walking, please sign up for the 9 a.m. time slot and if you’re planning to run, please sign up for the 9:30 a.m. time slot. Following the run/walk, Mustang athletics will be offering a fundraiser breakfast. Western asks prospective participants to register in advance at westernwyoming.edu/runwithsandy

Check-in, donations and same day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Western Commons. Registration is by donation, and open to the public. T-shirts will be available on a first-come basis for those who make a minimum $20 donation, while supplies last.