Western Hosts Activities to Celebrate Homecoming Week

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host its 2nd annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs Saturday, February 8, from 10:30 am 1:30 pm.

Community members are invited to participate in several of the Homecoming Week Athletic events and activities. Western is proud to say their wrestling team is ranked No.1 in the nation. Western’s Men’s Basketball team is currently ranked 14th in the national polls, and is currently tied for the Region IX North lead. The following is a schedule of events for Homecoming Week:

Wednesday, February 5:

Women’s basketball game against Central Wyoming College at 5:30 pm.

Men’s basketball game against Central Wyoming College at 7:30 pm.

Thursday, February 6:

Western’s wrestling match against Northeastern Junior College at 6 pm.

Friday, February 7:

Western Night Out, students and community members are invited to bring their families for music, games and food on campus at 6 pm.

Saturday, February 8:

Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs from 10:30-1:30 pm.

Women’s basketball game against Casper College at 2 pm.

Men’s basketball game against Casper College at 4 pm.

Alumni Appreciation Day!

Chili Cook-Off locations are located throughout Downtown Rock Springs. There will be chili sampling at the following locations: Boschetto’s, New Studio & Photography, Bitter Creek Brewing, Coal Train Coffee Depot, Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, Square State Brewing, The Bike and Trike, Cowboy Crepes & Café, and more inside The Freight Station at Bunning Hall. Maps are available at all locations, those who visit at least six chili stations can enter into a public drawing for prizes.

Western students who bring their student ID will receive an extra ticket to enter into the raffle.

“This week is an exciting week in Mustang Athletics. We would love to see you any and all of these nights in Rushmore Gymnasium,” Western’s Athletic Director Lu Sweet said. “Thank you for your support of Mustang Athletics. We couldn’t do what we do without the amazing support of our Rock Springs, Green River and surrounding communities.”

Sponsors of the Chili Cook-Off are Western Wyoming Community College, Downtown Rock Springs, SweetwaterNow, Rocky Mountain Power and Western Wyoming Beverages.

For more information regarding the Chili Cook-Off contact Audrey Harton, Western’s public relations specialist at aharton@westernwyoming.edu, or visit www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming.