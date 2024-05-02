Western Hosts Groundbreaking for New Health Science Wing May 10

A rendering of what the new health sciences wing at Western Wyoming Community College will look like. Image courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS – A long-planned addition to Western Wyoming Community College will break ground next week, signaling an investment in the college’s health science programs.

The groundbreaking will take place May 10, from 3-4 p.m. with President Kim Dale, Western’s board of trustees, health science faculty, and local partners in attendance. This event will mark the beginning of an expansion to the west side of the college with an estimated budget of $11.1 million dollars. Occupancy for the new wing is expected to take place during August 2026.

Western’s nursing program has grown by nearly double between 2008 and 2017, with the program having 24 students in 2008 and 40 in 2017.

“Approximately 80 nursing, 48 nurse assistants, and 72 phlebotomy students will be using this space each academic year. We are extremely excited,” Heidi Brown, chair of Health Sciences and Director of Nursing said.

Funding for the new wing includes 50-50 matching funds from the state, as well as college and grant funding. In Jan. 2023, the college received a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to help diversify southwest Wyoming’s economy by boosting the healthcare workforce. The grant was funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative.

Demand for healthcare training is expected to grow by 14% across the state and the state’s healthcare shortages have been outlined in Gov. Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership Phase I report. The innovation partnership invested $22,400 into the college to update equipment in certified nursing assistant outreach labs and increased course caps from eight to 10 at many clinical sites throughout the college’s service area.

“Western has always been a leader in healthcare, and this new building expansion continues this legacy through state-of-the-art technology, labs and curriculum,” Western’s President Kim Dale said. “This project would not be possible without support from Western’s Board of Trustees, the Wyoming State Legislature and federal Economic Development Association. Special thanks also go to our talented nursing faculty who have contributed their expertise towards design of this educational facility. This venture will support all communities Western serves.”