Western Hosts Local Printmaker in Art Exhibit, Artist Workshop

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host Rock Springs resident and Western alum Drew Yerkovich during an upcoming exhibition and community workshop.

Yerkovich is a printmaker who earned an associate degree from Western in 2019. He has since earned a degree from the University of Wyoming and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University in May. He now teaches art to middle school and high school students in Rock Springs. The exhibition, titled “Hyper-Nature” is his first solo show.

Yerkovich has exhibited his work nationally and internationally. The works that will be exhibited uses vibrant, layered prints to invite viewers to reconsider their place in an increasingly digitized and interconnected world.

“My work constructs speculative landscapes—imaginative environments that envision possible futures by blending elements of nature, humanity, and technology,” Yerkovich said.

Yerkovich has a unique working method, which combines printmaking, collage, and on-site installation. His focus is on deconstruction and reassembly of imagery to craft futuristic environments that blur the line between reality and simulation.

“Hyper-Nature” will be open to the public starting Oct. 24. Yerkovich will be on campus Nov. 7 in the art gallery for an opening reception. He will also teach a visiting artist workshop to demonstrate the basics of his printmaking technique, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The workshop is a two-day class worth half a college credit and is open to interested students and residents.