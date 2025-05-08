Western Hosts Nurse Pinning, Commencement Friday

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College will honor a newly-minted group of nurses and its 2025 graduates Friday.

The nurses pinning ceremony takes place at 1 p.m. Friday in the college’s theater, while the commencement ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at Rushmore Gymnasium.

Mikayla Wonnacott, the public relations specialist for Western, said 28 nursing graduates will receive their pins Friday afternoon. Brianna Leibee will serve as the mistress of ceremony. Michelle Cordova will serve as the nurse speaker addressing the class, while the student speaker will be Jody Guthrie.

During the commencement ceremony later Friday evening, Western’s recently announced Outstanding Graduates, Hagen DeWitt and Wyatt McDermott, will address students. Dr. Tony Pedri, a Western alum working as an orthopedic surgeon and chair of the surgery department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, will give a keynote address to the graduates. According to Western, Dr. Pedri was the first subspecialty-trained orthopedic trauma surgeon in southwestern Wyoming.

Western will stream both the nurse pinning ceremony and commencement exercise. Access to those streams can be gained by clicking this link.