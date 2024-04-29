Western Hosts Reading for Annual ‘Boar’s Tusk’ Literary Journal

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College invites residents to a reading of the 2023-2024 “Boars Tusk” literary journal May 8, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be held in Room 1302, by Western’s pendulum. The journal is an annual publication created and edited by Western students and community members.

“Boars Tusk” is a literary journal that focuses on publishing poetry, fiction, nonfiction, artwork, and photography from Western students and residents of Sweetwater County. Prizes of $75 for first place and $30 for second place were awarded in each category. The journal provides a forum for students and area residents to showcase their work and gives the journal’s student staff members hands-on experience in producing, editing, designing, and publicizing the journal.

Brittany Gomez was the journal’s editor-in-chief this year.

“Our community’s artistic expression is something to be cherished. Within the pages of ‘Boars Tusk’ magazine is genuine emotion, thoughtful reflection, and an abundance of awe-inspiring pieces. It’s a true memento and I feel honored to be a part of it,” she said.

Those attending the event can expect readings from authors, short presentations on artwork and photography, a chance to mingle, and light snacks. This year’s double-edition of the journal published 70 works from 46 different authors and artists.

Print copies of the journal will be available at the reading and can be picked up from the information desk or read on Western’s website after the reading. Students can also sign up for the “Boars Tusk” class to help edit and produce the journal each spring; scholarship opportunities are available. Work can be submitted on the website year-round, with acceptances and prize winners announced in March and April.

The Boars Tusk Literary Journal is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College.