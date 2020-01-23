Western Hosts UW to Discuss a Low-Carbon Future for Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS– The University of Wyoming’s Saturday University program is coming to Western Wyoming Community College this Saturday, in which presenters will discuss a low-carbon future for Wyoming.

Presenters will address the trends and potential impacts, challenges, and opportunities of a low-carbon future on fossil fuel industries and communities in Wyoming.

Wyoming exports the bulk of its abundant energy resources, and thus is subject to market and policy developments beyond its borders.

An increasing number of states are adopting policies that mandate the utilization of renewable and clean energy resources. The federal government continues to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities, including coal-fired power plants and natural gas separation plants.

This Saturday University program will explore the global, national, and local decisions that affect our our communities. Experts from the School of Energy Resources will explain current UW projects in western Wyoming as well as provide an important overview that will shape a community discussion about what the coming energy transition means for Wyoming.

All are welcome and the event is free to attend. The public can join Western Wyoming Community College and their guests from the University of Wyoming this Saturday, January 25, for a morning filled with interesting and informative presentations.

Schedule of Presentations:

All presentations will take place at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, in classroom 1302. Doors open at 8:30 am for coffee and donuts.