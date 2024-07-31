Western Included in $9.63 WIP Award from Gov. Gordon

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon awarded $9.63 million to 27 programs through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, with Western Wyoming Community College receiving funds for a new nuclear technology program.

The programs are situated in community colleges, the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Education and the Department of Workforce Services and are designed to build a highly-skilled workforce needed in key industries.

“As WIP moves into its third phase, my focus is on developing programs’ resilience and sustainability. WIP programs are driving our core industries forward and they have an important place in Wyoming’s future. We want to see students ready to work in fields like precision agriculture, advanced manufacturing and powerline technology,” Gordon said. “The programs I granted funding to – and all our ongoing WIP programs – are advancing essential workforce development programs that data shows we need to drive Wyoming’s economy.”

Gordon identifies Western’s nuclear technician program program as critical for the state’s future. So far, WIP has supported 52 programs and initiatives.

Phase III funding was made possible by the Wyoming Legislature approving Gordon’s request for continued funding. The $15 million in sustainability funds ensure existing WIP-supported workforce programs are firmly established and can stand alone when funding sunsets. This is the third time the legislature has funded the Gordon’s workforce initiative request – $70 million has been invested to develop workforce resiliency through WIP over the past three years.