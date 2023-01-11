Western Invites Public to Submit Chili Recipes for Annual Cook-Off

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Western is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form to Western by Friday, January 27.

The public, including businesses, is invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win various prizes, including the ultimate prize, bragging rights for having the best chili! Judges taste and score for first, second, and third place for each red and green chili.

Additionally, there is a People’s Choice award, which will receive a gift basket from Western’s Bookstore. Western provides sampling cups and spoons, electricity, and a dedicated Western employee to help serve—you just focus on your winning chili!

Chili must be prepared and cooked in a licensed kitchen. If you do not have access to a licensed kitchen – not to worry! Western’s dining hall, Mitchell’s, opens its doors to allow contestants to use their facilities free of charge. To schedule time to cook in Western’s kitchen, email Mikayla Larrow, Western’s Public Relations Specialist at mlarrow@westernwyoming.edu.

We’re excited to partner with Downtown Rock Springs again for another Homecoming Chili Cook-Off. This is one of our favorite events each year because it gives us a chance to connect with so many community members. Western truly values the opportunity to partner with local businesses and meet the folks we serve. Kimberly Rembacz, Western Director of Marketing

Western encourages community members to sample free chili and stroll around Downtown during the event and stop in and support local businesses. By sampling at least six chilis, the public can enter raffles for prizes and vote in the People’s Choice.

The Homecoming basketball games will take place in the Rushmore Gym immediately following the event at 2 PM. Chili contestant winners and community prize winners will be announced at the games. Winners are not required to be present to win, but attendance is encouraged. The contest is free to enter.

Those wishing to participate can submit their registration form at www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming. Recipes not needed, so your restaurant or family recipe can remain a secret. The only secret we have you share is where your chili lands on the Scoville Scale for HEAT.

For inquiries or questions regarding the Chili Cook-Off, contact Marketing by email at marketing@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-382-1858.