Western Men’s Basketball Hosts Two Home Games This Week

ROCK SPRINGS – The Mustangs host two home games this week against opponents they recently faced in December. On Friday, they host Lamar Community College at 7 p.m. Saturday, they host Otero Junior College at 1 p.m.

The Mustangs lost their last game against Lamar 80-78 on Dec. 1 in Colorado. Western’s Eddie McPhee finished with 23 points, leading both teams in scoring. LCC had a great game shooting from behind the arc going 7-14 for 50% while holding Western to 6-19 shooting from three. This proved to be key in the LCC victory.

Against Otero Junior College, Western won their Dec. 2 game 70-67. Mustangs’ Christian Adun led the team with 15 points and eight rebounds. Felipe Carter for Otero led the game in scoring with 19 points. Three-point shooting for both teams was down with Western shooting 2-9 from deep while Otero shot 7-27.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the season, Western is 9-4 with their last loss coming against Lamar Community College.