Western Men’s Basketball Hosts Two Home Games This Week

Western Men’s Basketball Hosts Two Home Games This Week

SweetwaterNOW photo, Jayson Klepper.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Mustangs host two home games this week against opponents they recently faced in December. On Friday, they host Lamar Community College at 7 p.m. Saturday, they host Otero Junior College at 1 p.m.

The Mustangs lost their last game against Lamar 80-78 on Dec. 1 in Colorado. Western’s Eddie McPhee finished with 23 points, leading both teams in scoring. LCC had a great game shooting from behind the arc going 7-14 for 50% while holding Western to 6-19 shooting from three. This proved to be key in the LCC victory.

Against Otero Junior College, Western won their Dec. 2 game 70-67. Mustangs’ Christian Adun led the team with 15 points and eight rebounds. Felipe Carter for Otero led the game in scoring with 19 points. Three-point shooting for both teams was down with Western shooting 2-9 from deep while Otero shot 7-27.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On the season, Western is 9-4 with their last loss coming against Lamar Community College.

Related Articles

Tiger Talk: Samuel Thornhill with RSHS Wrestling

Tiger Talk: Samuel Thornhill with RSHS Wrestling

Craig Bohl and the Pokes Win the 2023 Arizona Bowl

Craig Bohl and the Pokes Win the 2023 Arizona Bowl

Wolves Swimming and Diving Finish 2023 at Laramie Holiday Invite

Wolves Swimming and Diving Finish 2023 at Laramie Holiday Invite

Arizona Bowl Preview: Wyoming Faces Toledo for Final “Bohl Bowl”

Arizona Bowl Preview: Wyoming Faces Toledo for Final “Bohl Bowl”