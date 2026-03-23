Western Moves Budget Meeting Venue, Announces Cut Positions

ROCK SPRINGS — A public meeting regarding Western Wyoming Community College’s ongoing work to combat an operating shortfall is moving to a larger venue at the college.

The college’s progress report town hall meeting will now take place at Western’s Theater, March 31 from 6-7 p.m.

The college eliminated an additional nine positions as it deals with a budgetary shortfall that has deepened by an additional $1.5 million dollars to approximately $5 million. The college continues dealing with reduced revenue following actions made by the Wyoming Legislature in 2025 that reduced property tax collections, as well as a mandate from the college board to discontinue the college’s reliance on reserves to balance its budget and initiate a compensation restructuring plan to improve staff and faculty pay.

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The newest layoffs impact two faculty members teaching exercise science and Spanish/social work. The three staff positions being cut are the front desk office assistant for the college’s Children’s Center Front Desk, and two lead custodian positions. The vacant positions being eliminated are a maintenance mechanic role, a financial aid assistant, a PC support technician, and a business and computer program coordinator position.

“While the increase in the projected shortfall is not where we had hoped to land, it underscores the importance of the steps we have already taken,” President Kirk Young said in a previous press release issued to local media. “Our focus remains on making thoughtful, strategic decisions now that will protect the institution’s future, pay our employees at market rates, and allow us to continue serving students and our communities.”