Western Names 2026 Outstanding Graduates

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College celebrated its 2026 Outstanding Graduates, Ryker Gibson of McCammon, Idaho and Samantha Linch of Cheyenne.

The Outstanding Graduates, selected by a committee of faculty, staff and administrators, are chosen for their ability to represent Western on an off campus. Western said this year’s recipients reflect different journeys brought together by a shared commitment, resilience and clear sense of purpose.

Ryker Gibson

Gibson, a natural science major, is described as a driving force in campus life, serving as Student Government Association president while also competing on the Mustang Wrestling team. Gibson matinited a 4.0 GPA and earned recognition as an NJCAA Academic All-American.

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Gibson was first drawn to Western through wrestling but found something more.

“I came here for the wrestling team at first, but then I realized it was the right place for me,” he said. “The people here were very welcoming and gave me a real sense of purpose.”

As he reflects on his Western experience, Gibson encourages new students to fill engage in campus life.

“Be involved. Do everything you can. It’s not going to hurt you, it will only help you,” he said. “Get involved in clubs and extracurriculars—there are so many resources here that can help you become a better student.”

After graduation, Gibson plans to attend dental school to pursue a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Originally from McCammon, Idaho, he plans to practice dentistry in nearby Pocatello, where he has already begun building professional connections.

Samantha Linch

Linch, a psychology major, has had a nontraditional path to Western. She returned to college after years away and balanced coursework with parenting, work and personal challenges. Her experiences ultimately lead her to find direction and a strong sense of community on campus.

“It’s changed my life in so many ways,” Linch said. “Focusing on my education was the piece that brought everything together.”

Linch’s time at Western had been defined by persistence and growth, qualities that will to countuines as she pursues a psychology degree with a focus on holistic, mind-body approaches to mental health.

Linch offeres this advice to incoming students, “Trust the process and believe in yourself. Just showing up and wanting to make a difference in your life – that’s the goal.”

As she reflects on her experiences, Linch expressed gratitude for the Western community and the people that supported her along the way.

“I have always been treated with kindness and compassion, and it goes such a long way, more than you might know,” she said.

Western said that Linch and Gibson represent more than individual achievement, they reflect the impact that a community has on growth, connection and opportunity. Their stories illustrate the different paths students can take to reach their goals. They graduate with not only academic success, but with a clear sense of direction and the confidence to shape what comes next.

Western will celebrate the class of 2026 with the following events: Western’s Nursing Program will hold its Nurses Pinning Ceremony on Friday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m. in Western’s Theatre. The 2026 Commencement Ceremony will take place on the same day at 5:00 p.m. in Rushmore Gymnasium.