Western Names County High School Students as Dual Students of the Year

Western recently named four students as its Dual Students of the Year. From left to right, Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Amy Murphy, Caitlynn Shipp, Courtney Clark, Isabell Salas, and Sweetwater BOCES Director Bernadine Craft. Not Pictured: Patrick Hager. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s Outreach Department recently announced four Sweetwater County high school students as its Dual Students of the Year.

The list is made up of Black Butte High School senior Caitlynn Shipp, Green River High School seniors Courtney Clark and Isabell Salas, and homeschool graduate Patrick Hager. The students attended college through Western’s College Now program.

Western’s College Now program provides high school students with a head start in college coursework, helping them easily transition into college or the workplace after graduation. Dual credit programs, also known as dual enrollment or concurrent enrollment, allow students to earn both college and high school credits simultaneously. Sweetwater BOCES pays the tuition costs for students enrolled in the College Now program. Currently, 1,414 students across southwest Wyoming are enrolled in the program.

Black Butte High School student Caitlynn Shipp received an Associate of Arts degree in general studies. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall.

Green River High School seniors Courtney Clark and Isabell Salas both graduated with an Associate of Arts in general studies. Salas plans to attend Central Wyoming College, while Clark will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall.

Patrick Hager, a homeschool student in Sweetwater County, graduated with an Associate of Science in general studies. Hager plans to attend Trevecca Nazarene University, located in Nashville, to pursue a degree in computer science.