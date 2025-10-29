Western Prepares for Wild West Showdown Against Wyoming

Coach Art Castillo and assistant coach Bill Hodges celebrating their 2023 national championship with their team. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team is preparing for one of its most anticipated duals of the year, the Wild West Showdown against the University of Wyoming. The match will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1st, with doors opening at 4 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.

For head coach Art Castillo, the event is about more than just wins and losses. It’s about showcasing Wyoming wrestling at every level.

“Having UW come here and wrestling us in our home gym is massive,” Castillo said. “We want to put on a good show. It’s exciting for all of us.”

The Mustangs finished third at last year’s NJCAA National Championships after winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Castillo, who has been named National Coach of the Year multiple times, said the result served as motivation entering the new season.

“The best team doesn’t always win,” he said. “I thought we were the best team, but stuff happens in sports.” He then went on to talk about how important it is for the team to come out and compete against the Cowboys to start the season. “From a competitive standpoint, this dual with UW is massive for us.”

This year marks the third straight season Western and Wyoming will square off. Several former Mustangs now compete for the Cowboys, including four-time Wyoming state champion Cody Phelps, Lyman’s Sefton Douglas, and recently Garrett Ricks also wrestled for Wyoming. Castillo said watching his former wrestlers thrive at the Division I level reinforces what Western strives to build.

“It’s fun seeing our guys continue their careers,” Castillo said. “It shows their growth and maturity, and we pride ourselves in developing student-athletes who may have been overlooked.”

When Castillo took over Western’s program, resources were scarce. There was no weight room, locker room or coaching office. He was working part-time. Now, the Mustangs have become one of the NJCAA’s elite programs, something Castillo credits to persistence and people.

“The key is getting the right humans here, like-minded individuals,” he said. “We’ve got the best coaching staff in America. We just try to be better every day.”

Last season, Western went 17–1 in duals, with its only loss coming to Wyoming. Castillo said that matchup helped his younger athletes see the standard of competition they’re chasing.

“For a lot of guys, it was their first matchup against a Division I team,” he said. “It was a great opportunity for us to see where we were at.”

Castillo said the connection between Western and the University of Wyoming benefits the entire state.

“They see value in wrestling us, and that means a lot to us,” Castillo said. “It’s very meaningful, it puts eyes on Wyoming wrestling.”

The Wild West Showdown, scheduled for Nov. 1 at Rushmore Gym, has become one of the region’s premier wrestling events. Castillo hopes to see the gym filled.

“I’m hoping it’s a packed house,” he said. “It’ll be a great day with food trucks and a great atmosphere. One of my main jobs as a coach is to grow the sport of wrestling. Wrestling is important in Sweetwater County.”

Western returns five All-Americans this season, including sophomore Tommy Dalton. Castillo said fans should expect the same intensity and focus that have defined his program’s rise.

“We know we’re battling a tough team, but we’re going to take it and do what we do well,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to make a name for ourselves again this year.”

For Castillo, a Wyoming native, representing his home state remains deeply personal.

“It’s always been important to me to represent Wyoming and Sweetwater County,” he said. “It always will be.”

As the Mustangs prepare to take the mat, Castillo said community support continues to drive the program’s success.

“It means the world to us that the community is behind us,” he said. “Their support helps us grow and gives our athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I just want to thank everyone for their continued support and invite them to come out. You’ll see some familiar faces and some new ones too.”

The Wild West Showdown between Western Wyoming and the University of Wyoming will take place Saturday, Nov. 1, at Rushmore Gym in Rock Springs. The dual is set to feature food trucks, fundraising opportunities for Mustang Athletics, and some of the best wrestling talent in the state.